Amazon caught devising proprietary shipping company

Amazon purchased a 25% stake in the French company in 2014 and is now buying the rest. The move is a clear indication the company is entering into the European parcel market, said John Haber, CEO of Spend Management Experts, an Atlanta-based supply-chain management consulting firm, the source cites.

The Colis Privé purchase is the latest in a series of moves Amazon has made since 2014 to take more control over its transportation and shipping costs. In 2014, Amazon purchased a 4.2% stake in Yodel, a U.K. shipping service. In December 2015, Amazon announced it was adding thousands of trailers to its fleet to add supplemental capacity.

That same month came word that Amazon was leasing at least one jet to fly packages daily between its hub in Poland and one in Germany. Amazon is also negotiating with Boeing to lease as many as 20 of its 767s to transport cargo within the US.