Amazon Business Prime, updated to improve its e-procurement solution

The latest release includes a range of capabilities that will initially support US customers. These features include added components focused on spend visibility, e-procurement (guided buying) policy and workflow, payment capabilities (including rebate and working capital solutions) and shipping options.

Powered by AWS QuickSight, Amazon’s ’Spend Visibility’ provides advanced visualizations of company spend with out-of-the-box reporting and graphics — based on spend flowing through Amazon Business. Other buying activity is not yet captured.

Furthermore, the no annual fee credit card offers flexible benefits, including the choice of 5% back or 90-day interest free payment terms for Business Prime members on United States purchases at Amazon Business, Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market and even Amazon Web Services. The AWS option seems enticing for a 5% rewards credit, but the program agreement says when using the points, “minimum and maximum amounts may apply.