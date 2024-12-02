Amazon Business expansion on hold, short of Brexit guarantees

This announcement comes in spite of the fact that Amazon’s European expansion is said to help UK companies manage supply chains across the continent.

Press Association cited Amazon officials declaring that some of its bigger clients - which include hospitals, universities and major UK listed companies in the banking, engineering, and pharmaceutical sectors - have access to account managers that help Amazon understand how customers are thinking about their supply chain and what their pay points are and where they see opportunities that Amazon may be able to help them with.

Amazon also stated that if their client-base wants to open a discussion about how Brexit may impact their manufacturing or their supply chain then wed certainly be willing to be a part of that discussion and understand how Amazon Business, on a pan-European basis, might work.

Amazon Business was launched in Italy and Spain just over a year after bringing the business supplies platform to the UK where it counts a raft of FTSE 100 companies among its 100,000 customers to date.