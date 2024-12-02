Amazon awarded patent for voice-enabled delivery drones

The patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 18, 2016.

According to the filing, the unmanned device could be equipped with propulsion technology that manages the drone’s speed and trajectory, a sensor, and management system, reports chainstorageage.com.

The management system can be programmed to detect human gestures — both visual and audial — via the sensor, a move that will instruct the drone where to deliver the package. Sensors are able to read several common hand gestures.

This is the newest drone-based patent that Amazon has pursued to improve its fulfillment and delivery efforts. In February, the online giant was granted two patents, both supporting a wristband that can pinpoint the location of warehouse employees and track their hand movements in real-time.