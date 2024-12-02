Amazon announces 33 mln customers use Amazon Payments for purchase

Amazon Payments helps customers around the world to pay on thousands of merchant websites using the information already stored in their Amazon account. In 2016, Pay with Amazon payment volume nearly doubled, with new verticals including government payments, travel, digital goods, insurance, entertainment, non-profits and charities helping fuel this growth.

Customers from more than 170 countries used Pay with Amazon to make a purchase in 2016, and 32% of transactions using Pay with Amazon were made on a mobile device.

Payment volume nearly doubled in 2016, with peak volume on November 28, as customers in the UK and across the world are enjoying Cyber Monday offers. Also, of great importance is the Amazon Global Partner Program launched in the US, Germany, UK and Japan, with 50 service providers signing up in the first 8 months.

Active merchants grew more than 120% year over year as Amazon Payments expanded support for new verticals, including government payments, travel, digital goods, insurance, entertainment, non-profits and charities. Pay with Amazon was also used to collect donations for the victims of earthquakes in Kumatomo (April 2016, Japan) and Amatrice (August 2016, Italy).

The average Pay with Amazon purchase was USD 80 (GBP 64) in 2016, with the largest single transaction being USD 40,000 (GBP 32,300). Moreover, Amazon Payments Introduced new in-store experiences with Moda Operandi and at Amazon Books in the US.