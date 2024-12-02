Amazon and Santander launch Visa credit card in Austria

Issued by Zinia, Santander's consumer finance platform, the card comes with no annual fee and does not require users to open a new bank account. Cardholders can earn rewards on purchases both on and off Amazon.de, with points redeemable directly on the platform.

The Amazon Visa credit card provides 1% back in points for Amazon.de purchases and 0.5% for all other transactions made with the card. Prime members receive additional benefits, earning 2% in points during specific Amazon.de shopping events such as Prime Day. New cardholders also receive a sign-up bonus of up to EUR 15 for Prime members and up to EUR 10 for non-Prime members, which is credited to their first monthly statement.

The card is integrated with Zinia, allowing customers to manage their account digitally and track their rewards balance through the Amazon Visa app. Users can also redeem their accumulated points at checkout on Amazon.de.

A representative from Santander stated that the expansion of Zinia’s services through the launch of Amazon Visa in Austria aligns with the company’s goal of offering digital consumer finance solutions. Meanwhile, an Amazon official highlighted that the card is designed to provide Austrian customers with a flexible and rewarding payment option for both online and in-store purchases.

It’s also worth noting that online banking for the card is available through the Amazon Visa mobile app and desktop portal.

Background on Zinia and Amazon’s presence in Austria

Zinia operates as part of Santander’s Digital Consumer Bank, which consolidates the group's consumer finance services across 26 countries. Since 2022, Zinia has expanded its financing solutions in Germany and continues to grow internationally.

According to the official press release, Amazon has been active in Austria for over 25 years, with a presence that includes a research and development centre in Graz, multiple logistics sites, and an office for Amazon Web Services in Vienna. The company supports more than 2,500 Austrian small and medium-sized enterprises selling on its platform and has invested over EUR 715 million in the country since 2016.