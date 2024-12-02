Amazon allegedly launches Amazon Wallet

According to the source, the current implementation of the new ‘Amazon Wallet’ application doesn’t yet support mobile payments or the ability to store credit cards or debit cards. Instead, the wallet only enables users to store and organize their gift cards and other store and loyalty cards.

Amazon Wallet enables users either scan or type in their gift card, loyalty card and membership card’s information. The cards are then available in a digital format as a barcode, QR code, text or image. For a number of supported merchants, consumers are also able to check the balance of their stored gift cards.

In addition to the mobile application, Amazon also has a website for its Amazon Wallet service where users can log in and then add other gift cards to their account to have them appear in the mobile app. Here, they can manage their other payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and checking accounts, which can be used while shopping on Amazon or third-party websites that have Pay with Amazon enabled, though not at point-of-sale.

The new Amazon Wallet app is currently listed as being in ‘beta,’ and is also one of the apps that ships pre-installed on Amazon’s new Fire Phone devices.