Amazon adds new distribution centre in Italy

The new distribution centre is designed for sorting and distributing the products of Amazon.it, as well as the storage and inventory of external vendors that operate on the Amazon platform.

The new building is scheduled to open by September 2014.

In recent news, Twitter has entered a strategic alliance with Amazon, by which Twitter users will be able to add products to their shopping carts by using a tweet containing a link for a product sold on Amazon with the hashtag #AmazonCart, online media outlet TechCrunch unveils.

