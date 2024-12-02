Amazon adds International Experience feature to shopping app

The new service works only on mobile browsers and within the Amazon shopping app for iOS and Android devices.

It comes in five languages, including Simplified Chinese and English and the ability to shop in 25 currencies.

Amazon says the International Shopping Experience displays clear pricing, shipping costs, and import duty estimates, with Amazon coordinating with courier services for customs clearance on behalf of the customer so there are no surprises at the time of purchase or delivery.

Customers will be able to browse and shop for products across categories including electronics, books, clothing, shoes and toys. They can choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds, depending on how quickly they want their package to arrive.