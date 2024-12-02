Amazon acquires Indian startup Perpule

According to TechCrunch, a regulatory filing showed Amazon Technologies paid USD 14.7 million to acquire the Indian startup in an all-cash deal. The company is expected to spend an additional USD 5 million to compensate Perpule’s employees.

Perpule offers a mobile payments device to offline retailers to help them accept digital payments and also establish presence on various mini app stores including those run by Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay in India.

An Amazon representative informed that Perpule has created a cloud-based POS offering that enables offline stores in India to manage their inventory, checkout process, and customer experience.