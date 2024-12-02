Amazon accounts for a third of all UK online sales

Amazon has grown at a rapid pace in the UK, increasing its retail revenue by 22.5% in 2017 and outpacing wider online market growth of 8.4% by a factor of 2.6%.

As the fifth-largest player in the market, Amazon is only behind Tesco, Sainsbury’s Asda and Morrisons.

“Amazon is soaring up the ranks of UK retail with the online behemoth only held off the top spot by the big four grocers in 2017,” GlobalData’s senior retail analyst Sofie Willmott said.