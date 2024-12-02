Amazon 1-Click patent expired – can be used in ecommerce

Amazon’s 1-Click shopping method, which allows customers to purchase a product without having to enter their shipping and payment details again, has been involved in several legal disputes, the most notably being the one with competitor Barnes & Noble. The complex and often risky legal implications have discouraged other ecommerce businesses from offering one click purchases themselves.

However, now that the technology patent has expired, other ecommerce businesses may offer the same functionality. Experts believe that 1 click shopping encourages impulse buying, but since Amazon has not released any figures, it is difficult to estimate how advantageous this method is for ecommerce businesses.

Amazon still owns the trademark on 1-Click, so competitors who implement this technology, will have to find another name for it.