Amaiz launches banking app for entrepreneurs

The business current account for sole traders will be accessible via Amaiz’ sleek mobile app, which also includes financial health overviews, 24/7 in-app customer support and accountancy assistance.

Although sole traders can use their personal bank account for their trading activities, mixing personal and business expenses often means investing more time and effort into managing their cashflow and keeping records for tax compliance checks.

The fintech currently operates in the UK market only, with free trials beginning this month until early September 2019.