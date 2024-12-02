Amadeus, Ypsilon partner to streamline agent payments to LCCs

Following this announcement, agents can pay for a variety of LCC fares according to their unique business strategy. With LCCs representing approximately 25% of total seats flown in Ypsilon’s key European markets, the company needed to offer its OTA and agency customers a streamlined means to pay the airlines.

By integrating Amadeus’ B2B Wallet solution, agents can now automatically generate a virtual card within the Ypsilon booking flow. Each virtual card can be unique to an individual booking making reconciliation simple whilst reducing fraud.

