



Since the announcement of their initial partnership in 2021, this new milestone signifies the ongoing collaboration between Amadeus and Microsoft. Together, they aim to upgrade Amadeus' transition to the Cloud while accelerating the rollout of new travel solutions.

The partnership between Amadeus and Microsoft encompasses multiple dimensions and has already reached achievements:

in terms of Cloud migration: Amadeus has transitioned over 50% of its applications to the public Cloud, testing and adopting alongside Microsoft;

regarding the development of innovations: Amadeus will continue collaborating with Microsoft to launch new AI-driven solutions that increase teamwork, improve operational efficiency, and create distinctive customer experiences.

Both companies have collaborated on various projects across different customer segments. For instance:

for corporate travel, the Cytric Easy platform, an online booking and expense management tool integrated with Microsoft Teams, will be further upgraded using Generative AI to provide a more engaging conversational experience;

in the airport sector, the Amadeus Virtual Airport Operations Centre has been introduced, allowing various stakeholders, including airlines, airports, border control, and service providers, to collaborate within a fully digitalised airport operations environment;

in the hotel industry, Amadeus Advisor leverages Generative AI through its partnership with Microsoft to simplify how hoteliers access and interpret business intelligence data, using chatbot features to facilitate confident, data-driven decision-making.

Other partnerships from Amadeus

In January 2025, Air Europa announced its collaboration with Amadeus and launched new mobility services and upgraded payment options for its passengers.

With the integration of Amadeus Value Cars, the airline offered car rental services from various providers at thousands of locations worldwide across 191 countries. This initiative positioned Air Europa as the first airline to implement the Amadeus Value Cars solution, granting travellers increased flexibility in planning their trips.