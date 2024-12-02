Amadeus integrates Troovo's technology to automate B2B travel payments





The introduction of RPA means key data relating to each payment and booking can be moved between the booking system and the airline Passenger Service System (PSS) or the hotel Property Management System (PMS) automatically by a software robot.

Software robots are a light-weight tool that can be configured to complete basic business processes, such as entering a 16-digit virtual card number, or travel booking details, from a travel agency system into an airline or hotel system to complete a payment.

When combined with Amadeus’ B2B Wallet solution, these robots assist travel agencies to pay suppliers using the right virtual card for that specific booking scenario whether pre-paid, credit, or debit. According to the official press release, the partnership provides operational and finance teams at organisations using Amadeus’ B2B Wallet with a single point of processing and management of all virtual payments.

Troovo can be deployed within the travel provider’s payment processing workflow to provide a virtual solution for generating and processing payments.



