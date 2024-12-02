Amadeus, Finavia team up to offer digital passenger experience at 11 airports in Finland

According to the press release the airport company chose Amadeus Flow, an integrated cloud solution, to modernise all aspects of passenger handling including software, hardware, and services. With the new cloud platform, a single internet link connects Finavia’s airports to Amadeus where any airline application can be easily deployed in a matter of hours.

Furthermore, Amadeus' Airport Pay solution enables travelers to pay easily. The solution is deployed from the cloud allowing passengers to pay for ancillary services such as extra baggage or lounge access conveniently and in a contactless manner at all check-in desks.

The major technology modernisation will also see a full hardware refresh including 600 agent workstations, printers, and scanners which are all fully integrated into the Amadeus Flow platform. The migration will begin to yield benefits during 2021 and is expected to be fully completed at 11 of Finavia’s 20 airports at the beginning of 2022.