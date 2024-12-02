Amadeus, Elavon, Mastercard to facilitate payments for Thai Airways

According to the press release, the new solution is aimed to reduce the complexity of payments for Thai Airways and Select Travel, a Sweden-based travel agency, as part of an on-going trial. When the agency initiates a payment on a Thai Airways booking, it now uses a Thai Airways branded virtual card from Mastercard. Elavon acts as the acquiring bank so the airline can accept payments initiated by a wide variety of banks within Mastercard’s network.

The solution covers the entire payment flow between Thai Airways and Select Travel. It is an extension of Amadeus’ B2B Wallet offering, which is integrated into the travel agency booking flows allowing each payment to be made by a single use virtual card.

