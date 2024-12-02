Amadeus, CyberSource partner for fraud and friction management capabilities in travel

Through this partnership, travel merchants will be helped to prepare for SCA, reduce fraud risk, as well as to minimise the potential impact on customer experience with the introduction of two-factor authentication.

In order to help support SCA requirements, CyberSource’s 3-D Secure (3DS) 2 authentication solution is being integrated with Amadeus’ payment platform. The innovation includes features that lay the foundation for travel merchants and their banking partners to support SCA. As such, 3DS 2 means: