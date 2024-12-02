Amadeus celebrates new NDC milestone with Qantas

According to the press release, these select travel agents can shop, book, and pay for NDC offers sourced from the Qantas Distribution Platform (QDP). This includes ancillary services not available via EDIFACT, special price offers, and fully integrated post-booking servicing like cancelling, and refunding an NDC booking.

The Amadeus Travel Platform is a robust technology platform based on fully open systems with the broadest range of global travel content available today. It is the backbone of multiple front-end solutions, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect and the Amadeus Travel API. It will allow travel sellers and travel buyers to easily access unique offers from Qantas.

The initiative marks a significant chapter for Amadeus' long-term partnership with Qantas. In 2018, the airline joined Amadeus' NDC program to make NDC content available in the Amadeus Travel Platform via the Qantas Distribution Platform. The two companies have worked hand in hand since then to make this a reality and bring the benefits of NDC to Amadeus' global travel seller network.

Moreover, Pilot NDC bookings with Qantas are being made today for testing purposes in the Amadeus Travel Platform by a select group of travel agencies. Amadeus and Qantas continue to work together to extend Qantas NDC-sourced offers to other agencies and markets as more capabilities become available.