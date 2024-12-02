Amadeus, Booking.com, Conferma Pay partner to facilitate travelling for businesses

According to the press release, thanks to this partnership, business travellers that book Booking.com content won’t have to pay the hotel with their credit card at checkout; one can bill the company directly, thus removing a key friction point. The initiative enables business travellers to access the vast majority of the more than one million Booking.com properties available on the Amadeus platform, curated specifically to meet the needs of their corporate travel clients.

These properties are able to directly invoice the business traveller’s employer through billback or the employer’s travel agent, via the use of virtual cards. When business travel is arranged through Amadeus’ solutions (such as Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Web Services, and Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense), Conferma Pay automatically generates a virtual card number, which Booking.com then sends on to the property. At checkout, the property charges the booking to the virtual card, and the booking and payment data is then reconciled.

Overall, Amadeus Hotel Billback which can also be combined with Amadeus B2B Wallet, is a global solution that removes the need for an employee to incur expenses on personal cards. It also provides companies with complete visibility over hotel stays. Virtual cards are easy for travel agents to reconcile, they come with less risk of fraud, and help companies track expenses.