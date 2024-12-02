Amadeus and Worldpay partner for travel payment solutions

Amadeus’ travel customers will be able to offer more payment choices to their travellers, as they can now accept more payments in more countries and in more currencies through Worldpays range of payment solutions.

Amadeus is a provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry. Customer groups include travel providers (airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operator.), travel sellers (travel agencies and websites), and travel buyers (corporations and travel management companies).

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.