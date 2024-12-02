



In a bid to support its digital transformation journey, Vietnam Airlines integrated Amadeus’ Altéa PSS technology, as well as a suite of other solutions, which is set to enable it to receive comprehensive inventory, reservation, ticketing, departure control, and digital solutions for end-to-end efficiency. Besides delivering an optimised user experience, the system focuses on equipping Vietnam Airlines with technology features in aviation and tourism, thus supporting the advancement of operational productivity.











How will Amadeus’ Altéa PSS help Vietnam Airlines’ operations?

The collaboration between Amadeus and Vietnam Airlines enables the latter to benefit from the ability to provide optimised, convenient reservation services for front-line employees, which assists passengers in acquiring, amending, and leveraging solutions from the airline. In addition, Vietnam Airlines is currently transitioning to Outpayce’s Xchange Payment Platform (XPP), which is Amadeus’ payment business. Through this platform, Vietnam Airlines can accept a suite of card and alternative payment methods from travellers, as well as global payments via connections with partners.



Moreover, according to Vietnam Airlines’ officials, the partnership with Amadeus intends to allow the carrier to leverage solutions that can optimise its operations and customer service, whilst solidifying its presence in the market. By utilising Amadeus’ technologies, Vietnam Airlines can offer simplified experiences to its passengers, across all channels and touchpoints. Additionally, the implementation of the company’s Altéa PSS technology supports the carrier’s commitment to digitalising its capabilities and enhancing its user experience and operational efficiency.



Representatives from Amadeus highlighted that, as the travel industry continues to assist the growth of the Asia Pacific region, their company aims to deliver the technology required to enable airlines and travel participants to expand their businesses. Currently, Vietnam Airlines is working towards growing its fleet, network, and service quality, with the company integrating modern features across its entire operations.