Alviere rolls out embedded finance platform for automotive industry

Working with its dealership partners, AutoPayPlus will provide car buyers enrolled in its automated loan payment service with a prepaid promotional debit card that can be used exclusively at the selling dealership’s service department. The new card also offers AutoPayPlus dealership partners the benefits of a new dealer loyalty programme to increase profits from customer-pay service, consumer retention, and to transform car purchases into extended relationships with car buyers.

Alviere’s company officials said that AutoPayPlus is another example of how its embedded financial services platform may facilitate brands transform relationships with consumers from one dimensional single events into continuous connections. The company expects to work with clients across the automotive landscape to offer a path to delivering new financial services to existing as well as new customers without the complications of being a financial services provider.

The two institutions plan to launch additional embedded finance solutions in 2022, deepening the payments player’s deployment of the financial services products available on the Alviere platform.



