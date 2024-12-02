Alviere raises USD 70 million

In April 2021, Alviere closed a USD 20 million Series A led by Viola Ventures and Viola Fintech, with the participation of CommerzVentures, Mitsubishi Capital Corporation, Wix.com Capital, Draper Triangle Ventures, Cross River Bank Capital, CERCA Partners and more.

With the momentum Alviere has seen in the adoption of The HIVE, its embedded finance platform, the company added another USD 50 million investment in a follow-on Series B. This latest round was led by institutional fintech investors and includes the participation of existing investors Viola Ventures, Viola Fintech and CommerzVentures, as well as Cleveland-based, North Coast Ventures. This round also includes Opera Tech Ventures, the VC arm of BNP Paribas.