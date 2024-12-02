AltPayNet teams up with UnionPay for cross border payment solution

As AltPayNet, a PCI-DSS-Certified Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, becomes UnionPay Acquirer, it enables the company to onboard merchants and process UnionPay card, mobile, and QR payments acceptance to their online shop systems, mobile and web applications.

AltPayNet’s network has reached Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malta, Malaysia, Singapore, the USA, and Australia. The company has maintained merchant solutions to clients in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.