AltPayNet obtains UnionPay acquirer status

The AltPayNet - UnionPay partnership aims to broaden the former’s dependable payment solutions to a bigger market such as payment companies, e-money issuers, real estate, airlines, entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, and travel industries.

The requirement for secure and efficient payment gateway solutions has intensified following the recent global shifts in consumer behaviour. Reports show a high demand from e-Commerce platforms and mobile online services. The changes in consumer behavior are also likely to be habit-forming, the same reports showed.

Aside from SaaS Development Services, AltPayNet provides: third-party payment processing. cyber-security solutions, fraud and risk management, payment gateway technologies, mobile banking solutions, remittance solutions, bespoke and client-centric financial services.