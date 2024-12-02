AltPayNet aggregates GCash's payment and disbursement services

The partnership allows customers to utilise GCash’s services along with the rest of the payment methods and global payment solutions. Since its inception in 2015, AltPayNet has strategically pursued payment option partnerships.

According to the press release, before the pandemic, the ecommerce industry and the local small and medium enterprises were enjoying the feature of cashless payments offered by GCash, and the demand and usage increased during the worldwide lockdowns with the spread of Covid-19.

Since then, GCash, operated by Globe Fintech Innovations, has expanded its services to cope with the market’s demand. Services such as Bank Transfer, GCash Padala, GCredit, GInsure, GLoan, GCash Pera Outlet, and other lifestyle services like Buy Load, Shop Online, and Pay QR.