ALTO, ACI team up for alternative payment methods in Indonesia

The company selected ACI to address new regulatory requirements, capture growth in alternative payments, and respond to future developments of the national payment gateway within the Indonesian market.

The Indonesian company provides digital payment services to banks, payment gateways, billers, corporates, and merchants. With this implementation, it aims to add new payment endpoints in its market. ALTO will initially use ACI’s UP Retail Payments for card-based transaction switching, followed by expansion to address non-card-based transactions including a range of alternative payment methods and merchant acquiring.

