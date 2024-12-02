Alternet Systems launches AFS, proposes digital bank initiative

AFS includes a “multi-asset” credit and debit cards which allow currency conversion between digital and fiat currencies, merchant acquisition solutions, and digital currency exchange.

These services will be open to already existing digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and others. AFS will first be launching in the Caribbean and Latin America, but has plans to expand to Africa and Eastern Europe.

The company’s Digital Bank initiative, concomitant with the launch of AFS, will allow for an outlook to digital currency usage, especially with the debit and credit cards.

