Alternative Payments launches plugin for WooCommerce to let merchants go global

Alternative Payments improved the e-business platform by developing a plugin which will enable millions of ecommerce merchants, and WooCommerce users, to reach the global marketplace by offering local payment methods in local currencies, and language.

By opening an account with Alternative Payments and simple plugin installation, merchants can expand their revenue streams. Payment methods like SEPA, iDEAL, eps, Sofort, giropay, BoletoBancarió, UnionPay are available for global merchants.

The plugin allows e-retailers to create a positive customer experience, increase market share and easily tap into new markets, which means that they will conduct their business safely and more efficiently than before.

With features like order editing for each payment method; IP payment method filtering by supported country; webhooks and SMS verification for SEPA DirectDebit, this plugin simplifies cross-border ecommerce. Customers can shop and conduct payments all over the world - with their preferred payment option, language and currency - without any borders to cross when it comes to checkout.