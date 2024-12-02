Alternative Payments launches Global Payment Gateway for web retailers

Traditional payment types lack penetration in many countries, especially in the market of the EU. European consumers have opted to continue using the non-credit card payment options.

Alternative Payments curates localised payment methods based on consumer preference and usage. This includes EuroDebit/SEPA, the only payment type available to all bank account holders in the EU. Merchants are on-boarded within minutes and in the drivers’ seat with this new admin tool. This provides reporting via the dashboard and control of the transaction lifecycle.

Regardless of the currency used or the preferred payment method, all transactions are handled through a single platform. A single line of code makes use of the OneButton and the Payment Widget or develops an entirely custom solution via the API. There are also third-party plugins available to work with many CMS, shopping carts, and frameworks.