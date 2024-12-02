















Complementing Alternative Payments’ DPMax Open Banking platform, the launch of DPMaxBrazil supports the expansion of the company’s reach in Latin America. Considering that since 2022, PIX payments increased by 22% and trends showing that such transactions are set to continue to rise throughout 2024, Alternative Payments intended to allow its US-based merchants to connect to this solution with the newly introduced product.In addition, coming after a period of monitoring the growth of PIX, Alternative Payments’ decision to include this payment system in its Open Banking platform is projected to deliver significant benefits to its clients. The company is set to allow them to offer a simplified, secure, and cost-effective payment method to their Brazilian consumers.

More information on the announcement

As Brazil has a growing online spending rate and provides an expansion market for merchants, clients collaborating with Alternative Payments leveraging DPMaxBrazil can enter or increase their presence in the region. This can be achieved by offering their customers safe and simplified transactions in one of Latin America’s most developed ecommerce markets. Moreover, Alternative Payments, which delivers a variety of payment solutions, highlighted its commitment to continuously improving and expanding its services to meet business and consumer demands and requirements.



Furthermore, DPMaxBrazil is set to provide a fast and trusted method for consumers to make payments directly from their bank account, with them not being required to sign up, register, use a credit card, or offer additional personal information. On the other hand, merchants can benefit from using DPMaxBrazil due to the solution’s ability to decrease the risk of returns, while verifying purchaser account information to minimise erroneous transactions. Additionally, Alternative Payments’ solution is set to reduce the risk of chargebacks and provide accelerated payouts, enabling enhanced financial liquidity and increased sales volumes for merchants.