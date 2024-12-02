Alternative Payments, a B2B payments and checkout infrastructure provider, has announced the launch of an API to optimise MSP growth, providing more control over billing operations and the payment process.

The new Alternative Payments API is a developer-friendly REST interface that offers MSPs complete control over billing operations. It also allows users to generate hosted payment links, issue and manage invoices, track payments in real time, reconcile payouts, and integrate directly with quoting tools, PSA platforms, and accounting systems. Designed to help automate projects such as invoice management and building a complete quote-to-cash flow process, the Alternative Payments API helps accelerate payment links to transaction confirmations.

Key features of the API

Other key features of the new API include:

Self-Service API Key Management: users can generate, view, revoke, and rename API keys instantly from the Alternative Payments dashboard;

Payment Link Creation: customers have the option to programmatically create hosted payment links for existing invoices through hosted checkout;

Transaction Status API: check payment status instantly to update your workflows and customer communications;

Secure Authentication: OAuth 2.0 token-based access with proper rate limiting and encrypted API keys;

Customer Management: users can create, update, and archive customer records;

Invoice Handling: issue invoices with line items, taxes, and discounts, and get PDF links for record keeping;

Transaction History: search and filter all past transactions by customer, invoice, status, or date to drive reporting and automation;

Payout Reconciliation: Access detailed payout and transaction data to build your own automated bookkeeping workflows. Query which transactions are included in each bank deposit, then use this data to update the users' accounting platform through your own reconciliation logic programmatically.

The new feature arrives as automation is transforming daily life, and MSPs need more connectivity and options to better serve their customers.

In April 2025, Alternative Payments raised USD 22 million to transform B2B payments. This capital infusion helped accelerate the company's efforts to digitise and automate payment workflows in traditionally underserved industries, such as IT service providers, managed services providers, and blue-collar sectors.