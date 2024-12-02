Alternative lending solution launched to East Midlands SMEs

Nexa Finance connects East Midlands based SME property developers and house builders with funders, to provide an alternative lending model that challenges the often complicated commercial models favoured by traditional banks.

The core products comprise of several different loan offerings; the property development loan available to developers and builders seeking to build small scale residential homes and a property refurbishment loan for the conversion of existing residential or commercial buildings. In addition, NEXA also offer a property exit loan to support those wishing to raise capital on completed projects in order to fund their next development.