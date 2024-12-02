Alternative delivery options increasingly popular in Europe - report

In the UK, for example, two in three shoppers already made use of click-and-collect option to order products online and then pick them up in a store or other collection point, according to a report issued by market reseach company yStats, ecommercenews.eu reports. Delivery to a local shop is also popular in France, while Germany has the highest share of online shoppers who want their goods delivered in a locker so they can pick them up whenever they want.

Aside from the method used to deliver products, there’s also a change noticeable in the price consumers want to pay as well as how long they expect it to take to have their goods delivered. In some countries, such as the Netherlands, Spain and Germany, a great majority of online shoppers have indicated that free shipping is one of the most important factors in their purchase decision.

The speed of delivery is also a big issue for many consumers. More than half of online shoppers in Europe expect their order to be delivered within 3 to 5 days. Whereas in Western Europe it’s normally not really a problem for online retailers to comply with this wish, in Eastern Europe it’s a tougher job.

The logistics infrastructure is not properly developed as it is in countries like the UK or the Netherlands. That may also be why especially in Eastern Europe, a significant share of online shoppers is willing to pay extra for faster delivery. In Russia, almost half of online shoppers said they are open to this.