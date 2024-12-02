Alternative Airlines, Zip partner to offer UK-based travellers BNPL option at checkout

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, UK-based travellers can search and book flights on over 600 global airlines and select Zip at checkout to split the cost into 4 interest-free instalments, paid over six weeks.

Furthermore, to buy flights using Zip, travellers need to search for flights through Alternative Airlines and select Zip at checkout. Zip’s instant decisioning means the flight reservation can be confirmed immediately. The total cost is split into four equal payments, with the first 25% taken at the time of purchase and the remaining three payments taken over six weeks.

Besides, absolutely no interest is charged – customers will only pay the price that they see at checkout. Zip is the latest to be added to Alternative Airlines’ growing list of payment options and is currently only available to UK-based residents on the travel website.