Alternative Airlines, QuadPay partner to offer US-based travellers an instalment payment option

According to the press release, whether looking to hop between states or jet-off internationally, US-based travellers can search and book flights on more than 600 global airlines – including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Emirates, and Norwegian – and split the total cost into four interest-free payments, paid over six weeks.

The initiative has been driven by an increasing demand from consumers for convenient and user-friendly alternatives to traditional credit cards. Therefore, US-based travellers simply need to search for their flights on the Alternative Airlines website and select QuadPay as their chosen payment method at checkout. Afterwards, QuadPay will perform a credit check, which has zero impact on the user’s credit score.

Furthermore, the flight reservation can be confirmed immediately, locking-in today’s prices. The total cost is split into four equal payments, with the first 25% taken at the time of purchase and the additional three payments taken over six weeks, and no interest is charged. Travellers will pay the price that they see at checkout, without any hidden fees or additional charges later. Users can even download QuadPay’s app to help manage their payments while on the road – or in the air.