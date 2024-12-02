Alternative Airlines, Paysafe to offer new payment methods for customers

According to the press release, the new payment methods include Paysafe’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, and Rapid Transfer, the company’s instant bank transfer payment method, available in 18 European countries. In addition, there are plans to roll out the company’s eCash solutions, Paysafecash and paysafecard.

Alternative Airlines currently tickets over 650 airlines and offers over 25 ways to pay, including international and region-specific methods, such as M-Pesa, Airtel, Sofort, Tigo Pesa, with bookings made from around the world.