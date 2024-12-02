Alternative Airlines partners with Fly Now Pay Later

Qualifying customers can make use of Fly Now Pay Later’s payment platform to book any of the 600+ global airlines that Alternative Airlines tickets, facilitating a frictionless booking experience.

Alternative Airlines currently offers over 40 payment methods across 160 currencies. With this partnership, customers using the travel-specific lender will have the flexibility to choose how and when they wish to pay, tailoring their budget to their needs.

The booking company officials stated that their customers can split the flight cost into monthly instalments up to 12 months, with a maximum loan of GBP 5,000. The decision for this implementation came after they have seen demand for this payment method increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.