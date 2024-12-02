Alternative Airlines, Klarna to enable payment alternatives for travellers across Europe

Together with Alternative Airlines, Klarna aims to help customers in the UK, Germany, and the Nordics by streamlining the payments experience at the point of booking. Klarna’s payment alternative Pay later lets passengers pay for their travel up to 30 days after the purchase, and snooze the payment for a small fee.

The solution, which allows shoppers to pay later in three equal instalments automatically deducted monthly from their chosen payment card, will be available for customers in the UK. There is no interest, no fees, or late payment charges.

In addition, Alternative Airlines customers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Poland, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands will be able to use Klarna’s Pay now service through the Klarna Group company Sofort, a registration-free online banking service.

