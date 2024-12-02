Alternative Airlines announces new partnership with PayBright

The partnership will allow Canadian residents to buy their flights now and pay back the cost over time in monthly instalments. PayBright is one of Canada’s providers of instalment payment solutions for ecommerce purchases.

Travellers will be able to purchase flights with a choice of over 650 airlines at Alternative Airlines and pay back the cost in equal monthly payments over a 6 or 12-month period, through PayBright.

The partnership with PayBright marks the first time that Alternative Airlines will offer financing options in Canada, and it comes after PayBright and the similar-minded European financing provider Klarna announced their own partnership earlier in 2019.