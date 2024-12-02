AltaPay joins NetSuites platform for global payment solutions

Partnering with NetSuite, AltaPay can allow retail and wholesale distribution organisations using SuiteCommerce to deliver omni-channel payment processing in any currency.

SuiteCommerce offers European merchants and their peers around the world an omnichannel commerce platform that supports expansion while delivering the critical business advantages, particularly the ability to manage multiple channels, multiple currencies, and multiple locations from a single platform.

AltaPay is a global payment management company, headquartered in Denmark. Founded in 2008, the company provides ecommerce businesses with global payment processing solutions.