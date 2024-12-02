AltaPay, IPS join forces to deliver global omnichannel payments

Merchants can rely on one provider for processing all their sales within the European zone. As IPS already offers in-store payments in more than 15 EU countries, their goals align with those of AltaPay.

The partnership between AltaPay and IPS will offer merchants insights into all their payment channels, whether these are processed through ecommerce, in-store or via mobile. Amongst other benefits, this will help them measure volume of scale and achieve financial reconciliation internationally.

While the partnership will help cement both AltaPay and IPS’s position across the European market, their eyes are set on a global expansion. Their roadmap includes taking their innovative omni-channel payment solution to the US later in 2017.