Alpitour adds MyBank as online payment option

The payment is made via the customers’ bank account, via their own online or mobile banking platform.

The MyBank solution for initiating SEPA Credit Transfers went live in March 2013. The majority of participant banks are located in Italy with other MyBank participants being located in France and Luxembourg. The roll-out phase of the solution is ongoing with more and more payment service providers making the solution available to businesses and public administrations. The online MyBank mandate solution for SEPA Direct Debits is scheduled to go live later in 2014.

Alpitour World is Italy’s integrated tourism group and the first major tourism company to go live with the MyBank solution. The connection of Alpitour World took place with the support of UniCredit.

