Alpian and Visa to offer digital payment solutions in Switzerland

With the partnership made official, Alpian can now issue its premium smart metal debit card offer throughout Switzerland. As a member of the Visa network, the Alpian debit card is accepted in more than 200 countries and regions and more than 100 million merchants worldwide.

The combination of an exclusive metal debit card with a multi-currency checking account (CHF, EUR, GBP, and USD) and real-time currency exchange capabilities with no management fees provides each customer of the digital private bank with means to facilitate their daily banking needs both within Switzerland and abroad.











Alpian received banking license in Switzerland

The official start of the partnership follows the granting of a full Swiss banking license by FINMA and the successful completion of a Series B+ financing round of USD 19.5 million. Both milestones have allowed the digital private bank to launch its services for selected members of its waiting list, with a launch to the public in Switzerland scheduled before the end of 2022.

Visa’s officials stated that the joint journey with Alpian who now receives a full banking license from FINMA has been favourable. They look forward to seeing the first Visa debit cards issued by Alpian in the Swiss market and continuing the collaboration with this partner to help them achieve their growth goals in providing innovative services for all regions of Switzerland.

More on Alpian

Alpian unifies everyday banking with accessible investment and private banking services in a mobile app so that one’s financial life fits in the palm of its hand. The combination of human expertise and system intelligence is how the company tries to be at the customer’s side on its journey to wealth beyond money.