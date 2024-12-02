alpharooms.com selects Paysafe to integrate digital payments for customers

Paysafe will act as merchant acquirer and payments processor for alpharooms.com, allowing it to deliver payment to its customers across multiple devices, with the introduction of one-click payments via its hosted payment page and mobile software development kits (SDKs).

The solution provided by Paysafe will boost alpharooms.com’s payment acceptance capabilities and cross-border processing, which will future proof the companys plans for expansion into new territories and reaching new customers. Paysafe will also support alpharooms.com in increasing its conversion rates via its payment gateway that offers reporting, intelligence and optimisation tools.