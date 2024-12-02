AlphaPoint updates digital infrastructure with STO

The company aims to provide services to private equity, real estate, funds, and other institutional investors. Now, the company will also be offering asset-backed security tokens for its clients. This upgrade will enable institutions to create and trade their own security tokens privately and securely.

As per AlphaPoint’s confirmation, this security token trading service is already in use. As such, real-estate private equity company Muirfield Investment Partners and asset management company Laureate Digital Securities are both currently piloting the platform.

AlphaPoint believes that the solution is enabling our customers to forge ahead with institutional adoption of security tokens as a means to facilitate issuance, reduce deal costs via smart contracts, and optimise deal execution with the flexibility of the immutable ledger provided by STOs.