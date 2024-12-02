Alphacomm, ACI to boost payments experience in telco, digital goods sectors

Alphacomm equips its clients with a solution that aims to maximise the opportunity brought out by digital content and Internet of Things: fine-tuning the payment mix for customer service, while ensuring payments security and fraud prevention.

ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution provides Alphacomm with extensive global connectivity to a network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods, backed by PCI-compliant payment processing in the cloud.

ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world.