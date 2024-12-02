Alpha Solutions steps into the US with two new offices

Alpha Solutions has designed and implemented developed ecommerce solutions for multinational clients since the Sitecore CMS was introduced and has been mainly active in the US market.

Alpha Solutions will market a number of licensed pre-configured search tools which allow turn-key implementation of enterprise search-based functionalities to any Sitecore based website.

Alpha Solutions US is a subsidiary of Alpha Solutions. Alpha Solutions has been the key development partner for Sitecore since the foundation of the company, which has led to responsibility for design and integration for complex Sitecore solutions. Alpha Solutions currently employs 40 consultants and has offices in Copenhagen, New York City, and San Francisco.